The Flash Season 8: Kausar Mohammed Set to Recur as Fast Track

So it looks like Team Flash has a new member based on how things ended with this week's episode of The CW's long-running Arrowverse series. Kausar Mohammed (4400) has joined the cast of the Grant Gustin & Candice Patton-starring series in the recurring role of Fast Track aka Dr. Meena Dhawan. So Mohammed's Dr. Dhawan is a titan in the scientific community who deftly balances her hunger for envelope-pushing scientific experimentation with a strong moral compass. These qualities lead Dhawan to discover a new way to democratize the gift of super-speed, finally allowing all humankind to reap the benefits traditionally relegated to meta-human speedsters. But as we saw in S08E17 "Keep It Dark," her discovery also sends Dr. Dhawan down a path to become something much greater than she ever expected – a heroic allyship between The Flash (Gustin) and Central City's newest exciting speedster, Fast Track.

Now here's a look at what's ahead this season for The CW's The Flash:

The Flash Season 8 Episode 18 "The Man in the Yellow Tie" – WHEN NOTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS – With a new speedster in town, The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets much more than he bargained for, meanwhile Cecile's (Danielle Nicolet) powers experience a growth spurt allowing her to aid Team Flash on an entirely different level. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen. The Flash Season 8 Episode 19 "Negative, Part One": TEAM FLASH BANDS TOGETHER – The Flash (Grant Gustin) and the team are in for the fight of their lives, meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) discovers the cause of her time sickness. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash, Candace Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Superman and Lois, You, Riverdale), Eric Wallace (Teen Wolf, Eureka), and Sarah Schechter (Batwoman, You, Riverdale).