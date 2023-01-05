The Flash Season 9: David Ramsey's "Back In the Lab" & More Updates

It's not like knowing that the upcoming 13-episode ninth season would also be the last wouldn't be enough reasons for folks to check out The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash. But when you add Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), and Stephen Amell returning as Oliver Queen (Arrow), the expectations grow ten-fold. Oh, and did we mention that it's also the final series to carry the "Arrowverse" banner proudly for a changing network? Now, we're hearing from three of the folks we've listed above for updates on how things are going. First up, Panabaker took to Instagram Stories to confirm that filming on the first day of Episode 909 had wrapped (the episode where Amell appears):

Next up, Ramsey shared a look at what it's like being "back in the lab" with an image of his set chair as well as a costume bag tagged with "Diggle" in front of some familiar-looking equipment. And then wrap this update up with Amell's heartfelt Instagram reminder that "when Barry calls… Oliver answers…":

The Flash Season 9 Official Overview

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."