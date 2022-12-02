The Flash Season 9 Filming Now at Halfway Point: Danielle Panabaker

Over the past few weeks, our focus has been on Javicia Leslie's Batwoman-related posts as she shared some looks at her return as Ryan Wilder for the night & final of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash. Previously, we've been focusing on what the main three we listed previously have had to say about production on the final run. But for this go-around, we're getting a heartfelt Instagram post from Panabaker expressing how much she's going to miss it while also offering an update that they're "halfway" through filming the final 13 episodes.

Here's a look at Panabaker's post offering fans an important update, followed by a look back as Leslie & Patton's most recent, dance-fueled posts from the set:

Last month, Leslie and Patton posted The Flash/Batwoman team-up that a lot of fans were waiting for… something a whole lot better than a press release. Because you knew when the two got back together on the set, the music was gonna play & folks were gonna start movin'. Here's a look back at their Instagram posts where the duo redefines the meaning of "World's Finest":

The Flash Showrunner/EP Eric Wallace: What If Season 8 Was It?

What if the eighth season was the final season? Showrunner & EP Eric Wallace revealed in previous interviews that the Season 8 finale was first written as a series-ender, with changes needed once the renewal notice came through. Now thanks to the folks over at TVLine, we're learning from Wallace what viewers would've seen if the series ended with eight seasons. While the final face-off between Barry, aka The Flash (Gustin), and Eobard Thawne, aka Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh), was kept even after the Season 9 green light came through ("We were like, 'Oh crap, we just did the ultimate battle. How are we supposed to ever top that?' Then it was like, 'Let's just kill him for now and worry about that later.'"), here's a look at what was in play for the then-assumed series finale:

A "Sexier" & "Romantic" Conversation Between Barry & Iris: "We had to change the whole final scene. We had to rewrite it three different times. Because when it was a series finale, we had to have a much more deep conversation with Barry and Iris, dealing with the fact that they were going to have kids soon. It was a little bit sexier, and it was a lot more romantic of a scene. I really liked it."

Team Flash Would've Gotten Closure: "There would have been an additional scene with all of Team Flash all getting their goodbyes on. But when we found out we had another season to play with, that meant, 'Ooh, I can tease next year's Big Bad? All right, let's do that!' So that final scene [with the blue crystal] changed radically, and then the 'Goodbye to Team Flash' group party scene got deleted entirely."