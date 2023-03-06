The Flash Season 9: Gorilla Grodd Fans MIGHT Want to Check Out S09E05 Gorilla Grodd voice actor David Sobolov thinks it might be a pretty good idea to check out The Flash S09E05 this week. Just sayin'...

By now, we know that there are quite a few familiar faces who've either returned or are getting ready to return for the ninth & final season of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash. And when it comes to the Scarlet Speedster's Rogues, we've had an overabundance of them over the past few weeks – on both sides of the law. But as Javicia Leslie's Red Death looks to take control in this week's episode, S09E05 "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 2," it's looking like Barry (Gustin) & Team Flash might just be gaining a powerful new ally. Over the past day or so, voice actor & director David Sobolov, who voiced Gorilla Grodd on both The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, has been making it known that he "would love for you to watch" this week's episode. Why? "Just cuz, y'know, it's a great show and stuff." Now, for "some reason," fans took that to mean that Gorilla Grodd would return this week – an assumption that Sobolov took to Twitter to express his (fake) shock over folks jumping to such "wild assumptions."

Here's a look at Sobolov's tweets that should in no way, shape or form be interpreted to mean that Gorilla Grodd is returning this Wednesday… March 8th… on The CW… beginning at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT.

No spoilers, but I would love for you to watch @CW_TheFlash this Wednesday night, March 8th. Just cuz, y'know, it's a great show and stuff. — David Sobolov (@volobos) March 6, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Flash S09E05 & S09E06 Images, Overviews & More!

The Flash Season 9 Episode 5 "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 2": THE ERA OF THE RED DEATH – As the Red Death wreaks havoc on Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) come up with a plan and turn to Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) for help. Barry is faced with what he thinks was his greatest mistake and the Red Death's greatest success. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) wants to help Team Flash, but Barry can't risk losing her. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) gives Barry a very much-needed pep talk. Rachel Talalay directed the episode with story by Jonathan Butler and teleplay by Dan Fisk. Now, here's a look at the preview images & trailer released for the season's fifth episode:

The Flash Season 9 Episode 6 "The Good, The Bad and The Lucky": LUCK BE A LADY – As Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) prepare for their new life, luck changes for those in Central City. Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) takes on a case with Allegra's (Kayla Compton) help, involving a string of unfortunate – and highly unexpected – events. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) and Team Flash work with Khione (Danielle Panabaker) to figure out her abilities. Chad Lowe directed the episode, written by Thomas Pound & Jess Carson.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).