The Flash Season 9 May Not Have Time for "Legends of Tomorrow" Wrap

Earlier this month, we posted our Bleeding Cool TV Daily Dispatch editorial "The Flash Season 9 Should Be The Ultimate Arrowverse Goodbye" (you can check it out here). In it, we offered what we thought was an excellent way to not only have the Grant Gustin & Candice Patton-starring series go out on top (assuming it will be its final season) but to also give DC's Legends of Tomorrow & Batwoman proper endings to their respective shows and give the Arrowverse overall a respectful goodbye. Yup, a mega-crossover event the likes of which has never been seen or attempted. Well, The Flash EP & showrunner Eric Wallace was asked about the idea of having the ninth season go in that direction- or in this case, at least offer "Legends" fans a proper finale after seven seasons.

Speaking with TVLine, Wallace was intrigued by the idea… but there's one timely problem. If the ninth season of The Flash is indeed its last, Wallace and the writers will be pressed for time to be able to wrap their own stories in the right way. That means adding another show's storylines (for example, "Legends") into the mix would pull away from that pool of minutes available to tell Team Flash's story. "I don't even know what my order [number of Season 9 episodes] is. Going to save the 'Legend'… As much as I'd love to do that, that's not something that is very easy to do in a season when I may have to wrap up my own story. I want to be honest, and not get anybody's hopes up!" Now here's a look at the promo & overview for S08E17 "Keep It Dark" (directed by Danielle Panabaker and written by Kristen Kim & Emily Palizzi) followed by the overview for S08E18 "The Man in the Yellow Tie" (directed by Marcus Stokes and written by Sam Chalsen). And did someone say… "new speedster"?!?

The Flash Season 8 Episode 17 "Keep it Dark" – DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) goes off the grid to look for answers about a new Meta in town. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) pulls out all of the stops at CC Citizen Media, to protect a source and a friend. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Brandon McKnight. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Emily Palizzi. The Flash Season 8 Episode 18 "The Man in the Yellow Tie" – WHEN NOTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS – With a new speedster in town, The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets much more than he bargained for, meanwhile Cecile's (Danielle Nicolet) powers experience a growth spurt allowing her to aid Team Flash on an entirely different level. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash, Candace Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Superman and Lois, You, Riverdale), Eric Wallace (Teen Wolf, Eureka), and Sarah Schechter (Batwoman, You, Riverdale).