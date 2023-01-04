The Flash Season 9: Stephen Amell Returning as Arrow's Oliver Queen

Well, that didn't take long (and it confirms our prediction from when the teaser first dropped). A day after he spoke with Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash confirmed that Stephen Amell (Heels) will be returning to his role as Oliver Queen from the Arrowverse foundational series Arrow for the ninth episode of the 13-episode 9th & final season. Amell joins a growing cast that includes Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

"As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen," said executive producer Eric Wallace. "After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen (played by Grant Gustin) on his heroic path. That's why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver's return in the final season of The Flash. The result is an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy. It's all to say "thank you" to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills and tears."

The Flash Season 9 Official Overview

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."