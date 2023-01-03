Stephen Amell on What He Would Need for Arrow Return & More

As much as we love hearing from Arrow & Heels star Stephen Amell, there's something about his visits with Michael Rosenbaum & the Inside of You podcast that makes them must-listen. And to kick off 2023 the right way, Amell is checking in again with Rosenbaum to cover a wide range of topics. Of course, that means we're looking at what Amell had to say about… Arrow. Why? Because we can't let the show go because you can't let the show go. And in the clip below, Amell shares that he would still be open for a return appearance, though his decision would be based more on the story and the reason for his return than the paycheck. In fact, Amell addresses at one point how excited fan reaction videos and social media posts for a character's return keep him interested in revisiting Oliver Queen as long as it's done right. In addition, Amell reveals which episode from the Arrowverse's series run he would want to revisit to experience all over again (but we'll avoid spoilers).

Here's a look at the complete episode, where Amell & Rosenbaum also discuss Amell's newest son, as well as take a deep dive into issues that include dealing with fame and the connection between Amell's anxieties & withdrawals. In front of the camera, Amell also addresses the future of Heels in light of what's going down between STARZ and Lionsgate- take a look (with some big Arrow talk beginning around the 45:oo mark, along with a few moments earlier):

Celebrating The CW's Arrow 10-Year Anniversary

On October 10th, Amell posted a video showing where he found himself on that day as he worked on ADR for the second season of STARZ's Heels. After a number of reschedules, Amell was back on the Warner Bros. lot and back to the Arrowverse series' old production stomping grounds. In the video below, Amell shares some very touching sentiments with the fans and the folks who helped make the series a foundational success. It's also worth checking out for the tour group he surprises and ends up posing for photos with before moving on. But before that, here's Amell's tweet honoring the anniversary… with an interestingly fun little teaser at the end: "Deep down… you gotta wonder if the suit still fits…":

Stephen Amell Dishes on The Arrowverse

Back in August 2021, when he was a guest on the Hero Nation podcast with Deadline Hollywood's Dominic Patten and Anthony D'Alessandro, Amell was open and honest about the final two seasons. Basically, he didn't want to come back for them. From a creative standpoint, he believed that the show had "done everything" it could after six seasons and that the filming structure had become too formulaic. Amell also found it "frustrating" how the series was always passed over for recognition and awards consideration. While Amell makes it a point of giving individuals their due, it was pretty surprising to hear just how creatively burnt out he was by the time the sixth season wrapped. So who convinced him to stay? Arrow producer Greg Berlanti– and it looks like it took Amell becoming "Green" Arrow in an entirely different way for it to happen.

"I just thought that I had another year, and I thought that I had more in the tank, more that I wanted to share with this industry and this career that I've chosen, and I wanted to be inspired again," Amell explained. "So Greg Berlanti, who's way smarter than I am, as evidenced by his prolific nature in film and television, convinced me… He basically put me to a place where it would've been fiscally irresponsible to not do a seventh season and then complete it with a truncated eighth season." During his appearance on Inside of You in November 2020, Amell revealed that there was a time over that summer when production on Heels was riddled with huge question marks. But since Amell was already quarantining, wanting to work, and on stomping grounds that he got to know for eight seasons of Arrow, he decided to give Berlanti a call. Amell's pitch: he's already in the area, and since The CW shows might be having issues getting American actors over the border, why not whip up another season of Arrow or at least keep it "on the radar," as Amell asked Berlanti to do: