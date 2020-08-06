The Flash, Supergirl Stars Look to the Future in New Key Art Looks

So for all of you who keep wondering why The CW has been pushing the whole "wear a mask" thing, this is why: so show like Supergirl and The Flash can come back to your screens as soon as possible in 2021. To drive that point home, the network released two key art images (one focusing on Supergirl star Nicole Maines aka Nia Nal aka Dreamer, and the other on The Flash star Candice Patton aka Iris West-Allen) that offer fans a little light at the end of the COVID-19-delayed production tunnel. We also dig the way the images tie into their comic books roots- and we can't shake this feeling that this is the beginning of some major DC Fandome marketing (especially with the WarnerMedia 24-hour virtual con taking place in only a little more than two weeks, on August 22).

The future is clear 💙🌀💭 https://t.co/DegtcJ3cGy — Nicole Maines (@NicoleAMaines) August 6, 2020

And since we still have a little (future) "Arrowverse" action to take care of, here's a look at the promo and overview for next week's season finale, "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E Part Two":

Stargirl season 1, episode 13 "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E Part Two": PRJOECT NEW AMERICA — As the Injustice Society of America come one step closer to accomplishing their mission, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA face off with Icicle and the villains of the ISA. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Geoff Johns

Courtney aka Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and Pat Dugan aka S.T.R.I.P.E. (Luke Wilson) will need to form their own JSA for what lies ahead, and a new generation of hero will answer the call: Anjelika Washington's Beth Chapel aka Doctor Mid-Nite, Yvette Monreal's Yolanda Montez aka Wildcat, and Cameron Gellman's Rick Tyler aka Hourman. The Injustice Society ranks include Henry King aka Brainwave (Christopher James Baker), Jordan Mahkent aka Icicle (Neil Jackson), Paula Brooks aka Tigress (Joy Osmanski); Lawrence "Crusher" Crock aka Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins); and Dr. Ito aka Dragon King (Nelson Lee).

The live-action series also stars Amy Smart (Barbara Whitmore), Joel McHale (Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Rex Tyler aka Hourman), Brian Stapf (Ted Grant aka Wildcat). Joining them this season: Henry Thomas (Dr. Charles McNider aka Dr. Mid-Nite), Meg DeLacy (Cindy aka Dragon King's daughter), and Trae Romano (Courtney's step-brother). Jake Austin Walker (Rectify), Hina Khan (Hit The Floor), and newcomer Hunter Sansone are also on board. Johns executive produces with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Johns, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.