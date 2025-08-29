Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: Seth Harp, The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking And Murder In The Special Forces

The Fort Bragg Cartel: Seth Harp Book Set for HBO Series Adaptation

HBO is developing Seth Harp's nonfiction book The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces into a drama series.

HBO has secured the rights to develop the nonfiction book The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces by investigative journalist and military veteran Seth Harp, with a plan to develop it into a series executive-produced by Harp with Len Amato, through his company Crash&Salvage. Harp is an investigative reporter and contributing editor at Rolling Stone. He practiced law for five years and was an Assistant Attorney General for the state of Texas. During college and law school, he served in the United States Army Reserve and did one tour of duty in Iraq. The search for a writer and showrunner is underway. The book details the investigation into a string of unsolved killings in and around the special operations base, revealing a network of narco-trafficking conspiracies that corrupt police abetted and the military covered up.

The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces was called "a groundbreaking investigation into a string of unsolved murders at America's premier special operations base, and what the crimes reveal about drug trafficking and impunity among elite soldiers in today's military.

In December 2020, a deer hunter discovered two dead bodies that had been riddled with bullets and dumped in a forested corner of Fort Bragg, North Carolina. One of the dead men, Master Sergeant William "Billy" Lavigne, was a member of Delta Force, the most secretive "black ops" unit in the military. A deeply traumatized veteran of America's classified assassination program, Lavigne had done more than a dozen deployments in his lengthy career, was addicted to crack cocaine, dealt drugs on base, and had committed a series of violent crimes before he was mysteriously killed. The other victim, Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Dumas, was a quartermaster attached to the Special Forces who used his proximity to clandestine missions to steal guns and traffic drugs into the United States from abroad, and had written a blackmail letter threatening to expose criminality in the special operations task force in Afghanistan.

As soon as Harp, an Iraq war veteran and investigative reporter, begins looking into the double murder, he learns that there have been many more unexplained deaths at Fort Bragg recently, other murders connected to drug trafficking in elite units, and dozens of fatal overdoses. Drawing on declassified documents, trial transcripts, police records, and hundreds of interviews, Harp tells a scathing story of narco-trafficking in the Special Forces, drug conspiracies abetted by corrupt police, blatant military cover-ups, American complicity in the Afghan heroin trade, and the pernicious consequences of continuous war.

The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces is published on August 31st and is expected to be a New York Times Bestseller.

