The Girls on The Bus: Max Previews Melissa Benoist-Starring Series

Arriving on March 14th, here are new preview images for Julie Plec & Amy Chozick's Melissa Benoist (Supergirl)-starring The Girls on the Bus.

Earlier this month, viewers were treated to their first extended look at Julie Plec & Amy Chozick's Melissa Benoist (Supergirl)-starring The Girls on the Bus – close to a year after Benoist announced that filming on the series had officially wrapped. With a two-episode premiere now officially locked in for Thursday, March 14th, Max has released another round of preview images spotlighting four female journalists – each of them different in their reporting styles and personalities – as they face the highs and lows of the campaign trail. We've had this project on our radar ever since Benoist was confirmed to be starring, so we're happy to see that it's finally going to hit screens early this year.

The story centers on Sadie McCarthy (Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes a bygone era of campaign reporting and scraps her whole life for a shot at covering a presidential candidate for a paper of record. Sadie joins the bus and eventually bonds with three female competitors, Grace (Carla Gugino), Lola (Natasha Behnam), and Kimberlyn (Christina Elmore). Despite their differences, the women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town – the battle for the White House. Joining Benoist, Gugino, Behnam, and Elmore are Brandon Scott, with Griffin Dunne, Mark Consuelos, and Scott Foley.

Stemming from series creators Chozick & Plec and Berlanti Productions (in association with Warner Bros. Television), the character-driven comedic drama series draws its inspiration from "The Girls on the Bus" chapter of Chozick's book Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns and One Intact Glass Ceiling – detailing Chozick's experiences on a number of presidential campaign trails. Chozick and Plec are set to executive-produce the streaming series alongside showrunner Rina Mimoun – as well as Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Marcos Siega; Jesse Peretz executive-produced and directed the pilot, with Benoist serving as a producer.

