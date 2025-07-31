Posted in: ABC, NBC, TV | Tagged: the golden girls

The Golden Girls: Disney Honors 40th Anniversary with Special & More

Disney is doing its part to ensure that television fans remember the 40th anniversary of the NBC classic sitcom The Golden Girls.

Article Summary Disney celebrates 40 years of The Golden Girls with special tributes and themed merchandise in 2025.

ABC News aired a one-hour special honoring the show's lasting pop culture impact and groundbreaking legacy.

The Golden Girls remains popular, streaming over a billion hours on Disney+ and Hulu, loved by all generations.

Fans can enjoy limited-edition products, including Furbish pillows, Yogurtland cheesecake, and collectibles.

The cast of The Golden Girls may be gone, but their legacy will live on forever as Disney Entertainment Television is celebrating the NBC series' 40th anniversary. Created by Susan Harris and produced by the Disney-owned Touchstone Television, the series followed four older women who live together in their Miami home. Featuring an ensemble cast of Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty, the Emmy Award-winning sitcom ran for seven seasons from 1985 to 1992 with spin-offs NBC's Empty Nest and Nurses, and CBS's The Golden Palace. With "Golden Girls Day" on July 30th, Disney teamed up with various companies, including Furbish Studio, Yogurtland, and Candier for themed merchandise and as an added bonus, the estate of Andrew Gold, who wrote and originally sung, "Thank You for Being a Friend" that became the show's theme (performed by Cynthia Fee) will be featured on related products.

The Golden Girls: Celebrating 40 Years with ABC News Special

"We're excited to celebrate the 40th anniversary of 'The Golden Girls' with a campaign that's both deeply nostalgic and completely modern," said Erin Weir, executive vice president of marketing at Disney Entertainment Television. "From immersive experiences and partnerships to special tributes, every element has been thoughtfully curated to honor the show's enduring legacy and fandom while inviting new generations to connect with its timeless themes of friendship, humor and heart. This celebration crosses lifestyle, food, fashion, and entertainment, reminding us all why 'The Golden Girls' continues to resonate four decades later."

ABC News featured a one-hour special to commemorate The Golden Girls 40th anniversary that included Harris, producer Tony Thomas, and other writers and producer with the logline, "Paying tribute to the legendary actresses who brought Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia to life, and to 40 years of friendship, laughter and their famous love of cheesecake, the special will explore how 'The Golden Girls' used uninhibited comedy to rewrite the narrative for women over 50 and how its timeless appeal has created a lasting influence on pop culture."

The Golden Girls has been streamed over one billion hours across Disney+ and Hulu, thanks in large part to its massive following among the LGBTQ+ community. For more information, including Furbish's commemorative pillow, Yogurtland's limited-edition cheesecake, Fisher-Price series Little People Collector Mini Adventures re-creating moments from the sitcom, and more, you can check out the full report.

