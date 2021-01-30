The Great North Creators Introduce Viewers to The Tobin Family

The recent family to join the Animation Domination on FOX, the Tobin clan, are finding their spot in the mix in The Great North. We've been able to witness the characters on screen for two separate previews of the series. Both times showed unique sides to each of the Tobins. Sisters and co-creators of the series Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux sit down in a new video to discuss a little bit about the adjustment to writing about an Alaskan setting and developing unique characters.

The voices of the characters are included in some footage showing voice recordings. The theme revolves around difference and what makes each Tobin a part of that.

Voice talents for The Great North include Nick Offerman as Beef Tobin, the single dad with a very stoic nature but a kind a loving heart for those around him. Witnessing Aparna Nancherla voice the adorable and odd youngest child Moon Tobin is a treat in itself in this video. The opportunities given to the creators is broader when it comes to the setting they find themselves writing their characters in. Adventure, like the example of the large moose entering the Tobin cabin, is around every corner and makes for plenty of material for the Molyneux sisters. There's a refusal of gendered expectations from characters like Ham, voiced by Paul Rust, in most choices. The normalcy surrounding identity and unique struggles are found in the deep heart of the Tobin family and their care for one another. The creators are appearing to aim for a unique voice in The Great North compared to other works like Bob's Burgers and hopefully, that's what we'll see. The series officially premieres Sunday, Valentine's Day, February 14, at 8:30 pm ET.