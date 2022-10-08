The Great North Season 3 Ep. 2 Review: Bring On The Dinosaurs

FOX's The Great North reminded us why Honeybee & Wolf are such a fantastic couple and a representation of healthy relationships. Season 3 Episode 2, "Cillian Me Softly Adventure," was an absolute gem and a new favorite episode to add to my list. Some minor spoilers may be ahead, so consider this your fair warning before reading any further…

The Great North incorporated Parks and Recreation vibes with the practice emergency drills in town. It was great to see such a bigger story bringing in town elements and truly diving into the community of Lone Moose as the Tobin family dealt with their own situations alongside it all.

Beef learning how to ride a bike, not taking on the annoying protection of pride like some male characters on TV tend to do, was the best. It not only brought out more elements of his character, but it also made me laugh alongside him and experience the character's joy when learning something new. Not every member of the Tobin family had a large storyline in the episode, and that ended up being a fantastic choice.

The Great North gave great focus to Honeybee and Wolf's argument and resolution. It was a perfect example of the reality of disagreements and hiccups in relationships and the healthy and loving way to navigate them. Having Moon's emergency drill scenario chosen by the mayor was a huge plus and was the icing on the cake of this episode. There's a great connection and love between these characters, making an episode and plot such as this so wonderful and memorable. The focus landed where it needed to and didn't become a mess by trying to follow too many storylines closely. Finally, episode two of season three's intro had a boat with the name "Fleet Cute" for those that to keep track.

The Great North Season 3 Episode 2 “Cillian Me Softly Adventure” Review by Brittney Bender 10 / 10 FOX's The Great North S03E02 “Cillian Me Softly Adventure” was a thrilling and hilarious episode full of moments that brought characters like Honeybee and Wolf a wonderful amount of depth. Credits Network FOX