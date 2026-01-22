Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the hunting party

The Hunting Party Season 2: Here's Our S02E03 "Zack Lang" Preview

With NBC's Melissa Roxburgh-starring The Hunting Party returning tonight, here's our preview for Season 2 Episode 3: "Zack Lang."

Article Summary The Hunting Party returns tonight on NBC with Season 2 Episode 3, "Zack Lang."

Bex and her team hunt a serial killer whose change in method raises chilling new stakes.

Last week’s shocking twist and Niecy Nash-Betts’ guest spot still has fans talking.

Get an episode overview, official trailer, and more for tonight's chapter.

After a great guest-starring appearance from Niecy Nash-Betts (All's Fair, Grotesquerie) and a wicked little twist that we're still thinking about, the second season of NBC and co-showrunners JJ Bailey & Jake Coburn's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party returns tonight with S02E03: "Zack Lang." It's bad enough that Bex (Roxburgh) and the team are hunting an escaped serial killer, but it gets even worse when he changes his modus operandi. Check out the official overview, trailer, image gallery, and more for tonight's chapter, along with a look back at last week's big twist.

The Hunting Party Season 2 Episode 3: "Zack Lang" Preview

The Hunting Party Season 2 Episode 3: "Zack Lang" – Bex races to catch Zack Lang, a class-obsessed serial killer who bludgeoned wealthy New Yorkers; when Bex notices a sharp contrast between his victims in the past and present, the team digs into Zack's unresolved trauma in order to stop him. Directed by Marcus Stokes and written by Jake Coburn and JJ Bailey.

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison. Along with Roxburgh, the series also stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia.

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive-produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Michael Jones Morales is the writer and executive producer. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces the series.

