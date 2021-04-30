The Last Kingdom: Netflix Series Ending with Upcoming Season 5

Destiny is all, or at least until it isn't anymore. The Last Kingdom will end with Season 5 on Netflix. Production has begun in Hungary on the new season, and now that it is starting up, the cat is out of the bag. "I love this job," series star Alexander Dreymon said. "Playing Uhtred for 5 seasons has been a wonderful journey. And I'm truly grateful to have been given the opportunity to direct. In doing so, I came to fully appreciate the spectacular talent and skill of our cast and crew even more. I can't wait to share it with our fans, without whom none of this would be possible." The news was reported by Variety.

The Last Kingdom Is Great Television

"Based on the ninth and tenth books of Bernard Cornwell's best-selling novel series "The Saxon Stories," the fifth season will see Uhtred (Dreymon) realize his destiny is more than just Bebbanburg: it is tied to the future of England itself. Charged with training King Edward's first-born son Aethelstan as a warrior, Uhtred's ambition will have an even higher purpose. But to achieve this destiny, Uhtred will have to face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss."

This makes me really sad. I am glad The Last Kingdom will go out on its own terms so to speak, but this was a quality show that really found its footing fast and never really let up on the viewer. Uhtred is a great television character, and it will be bittersweet to say goodbye to him. If you haven't watched this show, give it a go. There are some really great performances throughout, and some of the best action and large scale battles you will find on the small screen these days. So long Uhtred, we will always have Bebbanburg.