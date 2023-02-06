The Last of Us Episode 5 Preview: Is There Justice In Forgiveness? Dropping this Friday, here's a preview for Neil Druckmann & Craig Mazin's Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey-starring The Last of Us Episode 5.

After an eventful fourth episode of Neil Druckmann & Craig Mazin's Pedro Pascal (Joel) & Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us that brought Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) and Perry (Jeffrey Pierce) onto the scene, we have a preview of the next chapter as well as two examinations of what S01E04 "Please Hold to My Hand" had to offer. But before we get to that, a quick reminder for all of you Super Bowl fans out there that the fifth episode will be available on HBO Max and HBO On Demand beginning Friday, February 10th at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT (with the linear episode premiere still hitting HBO on Sunday, February 12th at 9 pm ET/PT). Following that, new episodes will continue to air Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max, leading up to the season finale on March 12.

Now, here's a look at what's ahead with the official promo for S01E05 "Endure and Survive" (directed by Jeremy Webb and written by Mazin), followed by a look back at this weekend's episode:

In the following featurette, members of the cast and Mazin & Druckmann break down Joel and Ellie's journey into Kansas City and the addition of new characters Kathleen and Perry. Following that, the newest episode of the podcast finds host Troy Baker and Mazin & Druckmann deep diving into the fourth episode while exploring key developments in Ellie and Joel's evolving relationship, addressing one of the show's major antagonists, and teasing aspects of Joel's dark past:

A Look at HBO's The Last of Us

Based on the critically acclaimed video game developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone to the Fireflies, a cure-searching organization. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they both traverse across the U.S. & depend on each other for survival.

Joining Pascal and Ramsey are Gabriel Luna (Tommy, Joel's younger brother), Nico Parker (Sarah), Merle Dandridge (resistance leader Marlene), Jeffrey Pierce (Perry), Anna Torv (Tess), Nick Offerman (Bill), Murray Bartlett (Frank), and Storm Reid (Riley Abel). Lamar Johnson & Keivonn Woodard have also joined the cast, with Graham Greene & Elaine Miles set to guest star as characters original to the series (and not the video game). In addition, video game franchise voice actors Ashley Johnson & Troy Baker (Ellie & Joel in The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II video games) will also be appearing in the series.

Written by Mazin and Druckmann with Kantemir Balagov (Beanpole, Closeness) directing the pilot, the series is set to be executive produced by Carolyn Strauss (Chernobyl, Game of Thrones), Naughty Dog's Evan Wells, PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash & Carter Swan, Mazin, and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television, with PlayStation Productions, Word Games, and Naughty Dog producing. Academy Award nominee Jasmila Žbanić (Quo vadis, Aida) and Ali Abbasi (Border) join pilot-director Balagov in the director's chair.