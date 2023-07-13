Posted in: Audio Dramas, Preview, TV | Tagged: Audio Drama, danny huston, echoverse, horror, Jack Kilmer, Minnie Driver, Saul Rubinek, The Lesser Dead

The Lesser Dead Launches on All Podcast Platforms, Includes BTS Audio

The Lesser Dead, the most uncompromising vampire horror audio drama podcast series out there, is now out on all podcast platforms.

The Lesser Dead, an uncompromising horror audio drama podcast series, is now available for free on all podcast platforms. The official launch includes behind-the-scenes episodes featuring interviews with the cast, writers, and makers of the series to reveal the thinking behind the 1970s-set urban vampire tale.

The Lesser Dead is an immersive audio drama about a disparate group of vampires living in the wild-and-wooly world of 1978 New York City. Our narrator Joey Peacock (Jack Kilmer) — an irreverent, eternally-young 19-year-old — introduces us to his unconventional family and its formidable leader, Margaret McMannis (Minnie Driver), who has built a home for all of them under the subways of the city. Margaret's strict rules have kept them safe and secure for decades… Until one night when Joey's discovery of three little kid vampires turns their world upside-down forever.

Cast: Jack Kilmer, Minnie Driver, Danny Huston, Saul Rubinek

Written by: Christopher Buehlman

Series created by: Christopher Buehlman based on his book "The Lesser Dead"

Director: Dan Blank

Executive producers: Mark Stern, Joshua D Maurer, Christopher Buehlman, Minnie Driver, Jack Kilmer

Producer: Alixandre Witlin

Original Audio Production, Music, and Sound Design by SALT

Executive Produced for SALT by Noah Gersh, Jamie Schefman, Nick Panama, and Kenzi Wilbur. Original music and composition by Benjamin Sturley

When we reviewed The Lesser Dead, we called it "An impressive vampire horror drama podcast series adapted from Christopher Buehlman's novel that is about cool, sexy or glamourous vampires but the horrible, bad people they are in an atmospheric and gritty recreation of 1970s New York City, filled with star performances that elevate the story as it dives deep into real horror, not the comforting, escapist feel-good horror of mainstream Hollywood movies. To listen to The Lesser Dead is to have a movie play in your head that's a refreshing throwback to proper horror stories that don't pull punches, where tragedy and helplessness unfold in that delicious way that horror is supposed to do. It doesn't comfort you. It unsettles and disturbs, and unlike most audio dramas, it leaves a lingering disquiet."

The Lesser Dead is now available on the usual podcast platforms.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!