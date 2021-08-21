The Man Who Fell To Earth: Kate Mulgrew Joins Showtime Sci-Fi Adapt

The upcoming Showtime series The Man Who Fell To Earth continues to surprise and impress with its rollout of casting announcements, and now Kate Mulgrew is added to the list of incredible actors added to this roster.

Mulgrew is known for a variety of iconic roles in her career, from the prison of Orange Is The New Black to the worlds of Star Trek: Voyager. She will also be playing Susan Sher in another upcoming Showtime series, The First Lady. In The Man Who Fell To Earth, Mulgrew has been cast as Drew Finch, an operative who stands at the very top of the dangerous slopes of the CIA and a collector of secrets. Emotionally fearless, a master of finding and exploiting the weak link, Finch has to battle to keep her own past in the dark while playing for the biggest stakes of her life.

The Showtime series comes from the Walter Tevis novel of the same title, which was made into a film in 1976 that starred David Bowie. The names already added to the casting include Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Sonya Cassidy, Rob Delaney, Clark Peters, Jimmi Simpson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Naomie Harris. As the lead of the series, Ejiofor will be playing opposite of Mulgrew'scharacter, as the new alien character who has fallen to Earth during a turning point in human evolution, confronting his past and determining the future of others. Co-executive producing and in charge of writing the series are Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. These names are behind many other works, with Kurtzmanhaving worked on the 2013-17 series of Sleepy Hollow on FOX, Clarice on CBS, and the many Star Trek projects from Picard to Discovery. Lumet has worked with Kurtzman on those Stark Trek projects mentioned as well as Clarice, her previous work in film has included Anne Hathaway starring film entitled Rachel Getting Married, on which she was a writer.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.