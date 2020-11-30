The Mandalorian: Ahsoka Tano Receives This Week's High Honor

Heading into "Chapter 13: The Jedi," Disney's The Mandalorian offered viewers a ton to process. First, Mando (Pedro Pascal) and The Child continued along their epic quest to get "Baby Yoda" back to his people. Along the way, they caught up with Gina Carano's Cara Dune, and Carl Weathers's Greef Karga. As for new faces, Timothy Olyphant's Marchal Cobb Vanth, new Mandalorians Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze, Mercedes Varnado's (Sasha Banks) Koska Reeves, and Simon Kassianides' Axe Woves were given the spotlight. We even got what we're assuming was a look at an "I'm getting too old for this s**t" Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison). The Child became a "big bad" for one week over egg-eating, there were some smooth ice battles, and a not-so-subtle reminder that Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) is hot on their trail and has plans for The Child's blood.

And then the Dave Filoni-written and directed episode "Chapter 13: The Jedi" confirmed what viewers had been waiting for since rumors first surfaced: Ahsoka Tano making her live-action debut courtesy of Rosario Dawson (DMZ). So of course you know what that means- especially since it's Monday? That's right, it's time for Ahsoka to be given the high honor of… character key art poster!

So here's a look at your friendly neighborhood collection of character key art posters- fun for collecting and trading! We're guessing there could still be one coming for Temuera Morrison (and they did wrong by Michael Biehn by not giving him one)- maybe when he gets back to his ways?

Behind the camera, Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), Robert Rodriguez (Sin City), cast member Carl Weathers, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Dads), and Sam Hargrave (Extraction) will be sharing time with series creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni in The Mandalorian director's chair. While the second season of Disney+'s live-action Star Wars spinoff series appears to have gotten off relatively light compared to many COVID-19-impacted productions, Favreau was asked if new health and safety guidelines would make it difficult starting up production on a (for now) hypothetical third season and if he had concerns. As Favreau sees it, the series' reliance on virtual sets/scenes and distance-based production actually lends itself pretty naturally to the "new norms" on sets now:

"The fact that the set is much more contained is a benefit because you can limit the number of people. A lot of the people controlling it are doing it remotely from what we call the Brain Bar, which is a bank of gaming computers, essentially. The amount of people near the camera could be much smaller than [usual]. We also shoot a lot outside, which is helpful, too. We build to a moment in filming more like an animated production, where we have a lot of storyboards, a lot of discussions, and scouting in virtual reality. We use cinematic tools in VR much the same way we did for The Lion King and The Jungle Book. A lot of times the actors you are seeing on the screen aren't actually there on set."