The Mandalorian Celebrates Star Wars Day with New Disney+ Docuseries

Fans of Disney+'s The Mandalorian are understandably excited about the second season of the live-action Star Wars spinoff. With the critically-praised hit series returns this fall, it will with creator and showrunner Jon Favreau back at the helm. In addition, series pilot director Dave Filoni will be back to direct, and those rumors of Rosario Dawson (DMZ) being cast as Ahsoka Tano (of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels fame) aren't exactly being denied. But let's not look too far ahead, not when May 4 (Star Wars Day: "May the Fourth") is right around the corner, and with it comes the new eight-episode docuseries Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. Hosted by Favreau, each chapter of the series is set to explore a different aspect of the television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations with the cast and crew.

For Favreau, the series is a "thank you" for the fans by offering them a look at how the entire series came to be: "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1. We had a great experience making the show and we're looking forward to sharing it with you." Over the course of the series, topics that will be addressed include the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas' Star Wars franchise, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series' development and used of groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show's practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.

Set between the events in Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, showrunner Jon Favreau (The Lion King) and Dave Filoni's (The Clone Wars) The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order and follows a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. Disney+'s The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Bill Burr, and Mark Boone Jr. star.