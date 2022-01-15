The Mandalorian: DiCaprio Fails to Turn Jonah Hill Into Star Wars Fan

Posted on
by
|
Comments

It might come as a surprise to some of you, but not everyone likes Star Wars. It certainly did for Leonardo DiCaprio, who discovered that very thing when he tried to get his Don't Look Up co-star Jonah Hill hooked by watching The Mandalorian. While it's not for the better lack of trying, Hill told W Magazine he often doesn't watch science fiction because, "I used to have a rule: If it didn't happen or it couldn't happen, then I just wasn't interested because I would lose focus." So Hill broke his rule and decided to give the Disney+ TV series a try.

The Mandalorian: Ch 14 The Tragedy is Action Masterpiece (Spoilers)
The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+. © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

"Leo made me watch 'The Mandalorian' when we were making 'Don't Look Up,' and it was like, Baby Yoda was so cute, but I just didn't give a fuck because I didn't know anything that it was about," Hill said. While sci-fi isn't the two-time Oscar nominee's thing, he did start to develop an appreciation for a certain HBO high fantasy series. "'Game of Thrones' is so sick," he said. "I know this is hilarious because I'm in 2022. I'm just watching three episodes at a time like you would binge any show. But I forget this happened in real-time and was like a cultural event. So I watched The Red Wedding, as one of three episodes I watched that night. I'm calling friends, like, 'Oh my god, Robb Stark got killed, blah, blah, blah.' And they're like, 'Yeah, dude. It was like the end-of-'Sopranos'-level cultural event.'"

The Mandalorian: DiCaprio Tried to Make Jonah Hill Like Star Wars
Jonah Hill in Don't Look Up (2022). Image courtesy of Netflix

DiCaprio and Hill worked together in 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street for Martin Scorsese, which garnered both Oscar nominations. The earlier eventually did win his Oscar in 2015's The Revenant. Both reunited for the Adam McKay film for Netflix starring opposite Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence. Don't Look Up is currently available to stream.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Tom Chang

I'm a follower of pop culture from gaming, comics, sci-fi, fantasy, film, and TV for over 30 years. I grew up reading magazines like Starlog, Mad, and Fangoria. As a writer for over 10 years, Star Wars was the first sci-fi franchise I fell in love with. I'm a nerd-of-all-trades.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.