The Mandalorian: DiCaprio Fails to Turn Jonah Hill Into Star Wars Fan

It might come as a surprise to some of you, but not everyone likes Star Wars. It certainly did for Leonardo DiCaprio, who discovered that very thing when he tried to get his Don't Look Up co-star Jonah Hill hooked by watching The Mandalorian. While it's not for the better lack of trying, Hill told W Magazine he often doesn't watch science fiction because, "I used to have a rule: If it didn't happen or it couldn't happen, then I just wasn't interested because I would lose focus." So Hill broke his rule and decided to give the Disney+ TV series a try.

"Leo made me watch 'The Mandalorian' when we were making 'Don't Look Up,' and it was like, Baby Yoda was so cute, but I just didn't give a fuck because I didn't know anything that it was about," Hill said. While sci-fi isn't the two-time Oscar nominee's thing, he did start to develop an appreciation for a certain HBO high fantasy series. "'Game of Thrones' is so sick," he said. "I know this is hilarious because I'm in 2022. I'm just watching three episodes at a time like you would binge any show. But I forget this happened in real-time and was like a cultural event. So I watched The Red Wedding, as one of three episodes I watched that night. I'm calling friends, like, 'Oh my god, Robb Stark got killed, blah, blah, blah.' And they're like, 'Yeah, dude. It was like the end-of-'Sopranos'-level cultural event.'"

DiCaprio and Hill worked together in 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street for Martin Scorsese, which garnered both Oscar nominations. The earlier eventually did win his Oscar in 2015's The Revenant. Both reunited for the Adam McKay film for Netflix starring opposite Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence. Don't Look Up is currently available to stream.