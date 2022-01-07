Boba Fett: Morrison & Wen Talk Star Wars Journey; Tease "Wow" Finale

On the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett, both stars Temura Morrison and Ming-Na Wen came a long way into their Star Wars journey. For Morrison, who originally played Jango Fett in the film prequels, he makes his triumphant return to the franchise as his 'son' Boba nearly 20 years later in The Mandalorian to now starring in its spinoff. For Wen, it was quite something else on her path to Fennec Shand. "It means that if you have a dream and a desire to be something now or later in your life, dream it, make it happen, because if it happened to me, it can happen to anyone," Wen told The Hollywood Reporter. "This is something that I fantasized about as a young kid, 10 or 11 years old… I'd be in my own living room, imagining myself as a Jedi or a female Han Solo. And now it's happened. So I hope I'm an example that you can make your dreams come true."

Morrison returned to the Star Wars franchise through a chance meeting with creator Jon Favreau on the set of 2009's Couples Retreat. "Sometimes, life is about relationships, and while I didn't get to do much on 'Couples Retreat,' I got to meet Jon. And at that time, he was prepping to direct 'Iron Man,'" he recalled. "So he obviously sat around a table where they said, 'Well, Boba's got to look like Jango [Fett], so let's see what Tem is doing.' So I had this wonderful opportunity to get back on this journey, this vessel, this walker, and it's been exciting and thrilling."

The 61-year old actor gave Entertainment Weekly a more in-depth comparison working on the Disney+ series compared to his time in the Star Wars prequels. "I just wanted to be better and do the best work I could ever possibly imagine and bring everything I can," he said. "I think back in the day, I didn't know what I was doing. It was 20 years ago when I was doing Jango Fett. I got carried away with wearing the armor, and I was having so much fun getting to work with George Lucas and these ginormous sets. I think I had too much fun. So this time, [I was] a little bit more experienced. Ming-Na and I both, we've both done a little bit of work with television and films here and there, so this was a great opportunity to combine everything and feed off people like [executive producer] Dave Filoni and understand these storylines better, understand a little bit more about Boba Fett's history. I had to draw a lot on our crew who were Star Wars nerds and know all about the history."

While Morrison was keen not to give anything away, he did offer to TV Line that "colorful chaps" will be arriving soon and teased what would be in store in the season finale. "Yes, full of surprises. The Book of Boba 'full of surprises' series," Morrison joked during his THR interview. "Yeah, we've got some good stuff coming up. Ooh, wait till episode seven, wow!" For more on the duo's breakdown of The Book of Boba Fett's second episode, Black Krrsantan, Hutt Twins & more you can head on over to EW for the full interview.