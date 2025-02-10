Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Star Wars, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: star wars, The Mandalorian, The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian: For Sigourney Weaver, Grogu Was a Deciding Factor

Sigourney Weaver (The Gorge) reveals why she joined the upcoming Star Wars film The Mandalorian and Grogu and teases her original character.

Getting to work in Star Wars alone is enough of a reason to join the franchise for most, but not for legendary sci-fi icon Sigourney Weaver. She had her reasons for joining the upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu, the spinoff film based on the Disney+ original series, and no one would blame her. The actress has been part of some of the biggest franchises from Alien, Ghostbusters, Marvel, Avatar, The Dark Crystal, and even the Star Trek parody film Galaxy Quest (1999) to name a few.

The Mandalorian & Grogu: Sigourney Weaver on Joining Film

"I get to have scenes with a little Grogu, which is probably why I did the movie," Weaver told GamesRadar+. "And he's a little badass too. It's going to be wonderful for people to see what Grogu is up to now because he's grown up a little bit and is capable of much more than maybe we think just watching the series." When asked to clarify her role original to the film, "I play a wonderful character who is, you know, in a position of authority," Weaver said. "And I have to send the Mandalorian out on a mission on the Outer Rim where all the bad stuff happens." Weaver's been busy filming multiple Avatar sequels, with the most recent in 2022's The Way of Water, reprising her role as Dr. Grace Augustine. The third film, Fire and Ash, is slated for release on December 19th, with the fourth and fifth films set for 2029 and 2031, respectively. She will also be in the upcoming Apple TV+ film The Gorge opposite Miles Teller and Anya-Taylor Joy, coming out February 14th.

The Mandalorian & Grogu comes from creator Jon Favreau, who's directing and writing the film and brings back Pedro Pascal in the title role. It is slated for release in May 2026. There's no word on how it factors season four of The Mandalorian currently in development.

