The Mandalorian S02 "The Marshal": A Ghost From Star Wars Lore Emerges

The Mandalorian - Chapter 9 - The Marshal 8/10 While the season two premiere of The Mandalorian doesn't begin with a bang, it certainly ends with a giant boom. Never straying from its humble roots, "The Marshal" reminds us of its appeal as a space western. Powerful performances by Pedro Pascal and guest star Timothy Olyphant with direction from Jon Favreau maintain the show's continued excellence.

Season two of The Mandalorian continues the non-serialized adventure of the week that finds Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) going back to a familiar old stomping grounds of the Star Wars universe. After being led to a supposed trap, Din finds his next path to his mission to return The Child (a.k.a.: Baby Yoda) to its people. The destination is Tatooine. At a local bar, Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), the town's local marshal, steps inside wearing the armor of Boba Fett. A non-Mandalorian donning another's armor is one of the most egregious offenses in Mandalore culture. Before tensions result in gunfire, Cobb brings Din's attention over to a supersized subterranean creature terrorizing the local townsfolk. The marshal agrees to hand over the armor on the condition that Din helps the town rid of the "dragon."

"The Mandalorian": Referencing the Old Worlds of "Star Wars"

The episode explores facets within the lore reminding audiences that just because major events happen, like those of Return of the Jedi (1983) that create that "happy ending", ripple effects can only go so far. This includes the core worlds that the sequel trilogy never addressed. The episode includes multiple different themes that expand the canon with existing resources without dramatically altering the landscape. Written and directed by creator Jon Favreau, "The Marshal" is a kind of back to basics episode that reinforces the more subtle nature of the space western even when battling a giant tremor beast.

Guest stars John Leguizamo and Amy Sedaris didn't add much perhaps by design, but perhaps a nod from the actors who recognize the brilliance of the series. The episode is primarily driven by Pascal and Olyphant, who's always a delight to watch as he brings the same intensity as he did on Fargo, Justified, and Deadwood from the start to the not-so-shocking ending of the episode. If "The Marshal" is any indication of how the rest of season two will be, I'm certainly looking forward to the rest of the season. The Mandalorian airs Fridays on Disney+.