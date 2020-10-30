The Mandalorian Razor Crest HasLabs Project Gets 4 & 5 Tier Unlocks

The Mandalorian season 2 has finally arrived and no better way to celebrate than with a new collectible reveal. The upcoming Razor Crest HasLabs campaign from Hasbro has recently passed 13,000 backers. To keep the backers rolling in, Hasbro has announced two more tiers unlocks at 15K and 17K backers for the campaign. The first one is quite simple as they announce a display base for your Razor Crest Ship. The Mandalorian ship can now take to the skies and off the ground with this fun mount to show off the Crest. The 17,000 tier 5 unlock will give fans with the Star Wars The Vintage Collection Offworld Jawa Elder (Arvala-7). The Offworld Jawa will get a normal release later on but this one will come with some extra accessories with a Kukri knife, necklace, Mudhorn egg, and a unique card back to the Mandalorian Razor Crest campaign.

The Mandalorian Razor Crest Hasbro HasLabs campaign is open until November 9th, 2020. The ship is priced at $350, can be found here, and will already include 2 Vintage collection figures: Beskar Mando with soft goods cape and The Child. Some other tier unlocks that each member will get are an attached escape pod and four carbonite blocks that will easily enhance your ship's display. This is one collectible fan will not want to miss out on so get your orders in before time runs out.

See more images on HasbroPulse! You only have until 11:59PM ET on November 9, 2020 to back this project. This is the way.