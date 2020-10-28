The Mandalorian Recaps Season 1 Before This Week's Season 2 Return

We know what you're thinking: "But Bleeding Cool, what if I forgot some of the important stuff from the first season of 'The Mandalorian'? I mean, it's been a year and… well… 2020's been a real sh*tstorm so…" Hey, hey, hey! Relax. Take a deep breath. It's all going to be okay. Because the fine folks over at Disney+ have you covered. While it doesn't come close to the experience of actually watching the entire season, if you want to make sure you've got all your bases covered (or just need a nice "Mando" jolt to your feels in honor of Friday's second-season premiere) or get nostalgic for that moment we first met Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) then you definitely want to check out what's waiting below.

Before the second chapter rolls out this Friday, October 30, here's a chance to relive some of the best and key moments from the first season of Disney's The Mandalorian– and the best part? They find a way to pull it off in less than two minutes:

Behind the camera, Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), Robert Rodriguez (Sin City), cast member Carl Weathers, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Dads), and Sam Hargrave (Extraction) will be sharing time with series creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni in The Mandalorian director's chair. While the second season of Disney+'s live-action Star Wars spinoff series appears to have gotten off relatively light compared to many COVID-19-impacted productions, Favreau was asked if new health and safety guidelines would make it difficult starting up production on a (for now) hypothetical third season and if he had concerns. As Favreau sees it, the series' reliance on virtual sets/scenes and distance-based production actually lends itself pretty naturally to the "new norms" on sets now:

"The fact that the set is much more contained is a benefit because you can limit the number of people. A lot of the people controlling it are doing it remotely from what we call the Brain Bar, which is a bank of gaming computers, essentially. The amount of people near the camera could be much smaller than [usual]. We also shoot a lot outside, which is helpful, too. We build to a moment in filming more like an animated production, where we have a lot of storyboards, a lot of discussions, and scouting in virtual reality. We use cinematic tools in VR much the same way we did for 'The Lion King' and 'The Jungle Book.' A lot of times the actors you are seeing on the screen aren't actually there on set."

Disney The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin aka "Mando," Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. Between visual confirmation, press releases, and rumors, the second season could star all, some, or none of the following names: Sasha Banks, Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant, Temuera Morrison, Katee Sackhoff, and Michael Biehn.