The Mandalorian Season 2 Bringing In Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth?

Since it was announced last week that the Deadwood and Justified star was set to join the show's second season, fans of Disney+'s The Mandalorian have been speculating if Timothy Olyphant was set for a new or known character. According to exclusive reporting from /Film, it appears Olyphant will be sporting Boba Fett's armor. But he won't be Boba Fett. Confused? Reports are that Olyphant was seen on set filming in Boba Fett's Mandalorian armor, which would put him more in line with portraying Cobb Vanth from Chuck Wendig's "Aftermath" book series. In the novels, Vanth is the law-and-order around Tatooine community Freetown, sporting the famed bounty hunter's famed armor after acquiring it from Jawas who essentially stripped anything of value from what was left of Jabba the Hutt's sail barge.

But with Temuera Morrison rejoining the Fett family in the role of Boba Fett, some questions need to be answered. If Olyphant has his armor, will Boba Fett come looking for it? After possibly surviving being slowly and painfully digested, what condition would Boba be in? Is it possible Boba's dead and Morrison is only returning for flashback backstory scenes? We'll find out this fall when The Mandalorian returns to the streaming service.

Fans of the series have more than just the second season to get excited for, with reports that work on the third season is already underway. Along with The Mandalorian, Disney+ has three other Star Wars universe series in production. Ewan McGregor returns for an Obi-Wan Kenobi series, while Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor in a Rogue One prequel series. The streaming service recently confirmed that Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland was developing a female-led project.

Set between the events in Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, showrunner Favreau and Dave Filoni's (The Clone Wars) The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order and follows a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. Disney+'s The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Bill Burr, and Mark Boone Jr. star.