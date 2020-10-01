The Mandalorian Season 2 Poster: Mando Has Crappy Parenting Skills

With September put to rest and the greatest month of the year underway (we'll Force-choke anyone who says otherwise), The Mandalorian fans are now less than a month away from Disney+'s live-action "Star Wars" series returning for a second season. From what we've seen from preview images and the first released trailer, the upcoming season includes a number of familiar faces, from Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin aka "Mando" and The Child aka Baby Yoda to Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon and Gina Carano's Cara Dune (and visual confirmation of Sasha Banks). So that means waiting a little longer to either get a look at or a confirmation on Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant, Temuera Morrison, Katee Sackhoff, and Michael Biehn.

With the series set to hit the streaming service on October 30th, Disney+ released a new key art poster showing Mando and Baby Yoda on their journey for answers- and to get BY home. Here's a look, which if we're being honest has us needing to call out Mando for some pretty shi**y parenting. You see what we're talking about, right? Get The Child a helmet!

Behind the camera, Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), Robert Rodriguez (Sin City), cast member Carl Weathers, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Dads), and Sam Hargrave (Extraction) will be sharing time with series creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni in The Mandalorian director's chair. While the second season of Disney+'s live-action Star Wars spinoff series appears to have gotten off relatively light compared to many COVID-19-impacted productions, Favreau was asked if new health and safety guidelines would make it difficult starting up production on a (for now) hypothetical third season and if he had concerns. As Favreau sees it, the series' reliance on virtual sets/scenes and distance-based production actually lends itself pretty naturally to the "new norms" on sets now:

"The fact that the set is much more contained is a benefit because you can limit the number of people. A lot of the people controlling it are doing it remotely from what we call the Brain Bar, which is a bank of gaming computers, essentially. The amount of people near the camera could be much smaller than [usual]. We also shoot a lot outside, which is helpful, too. We build to a moment in filming more like an animated production, where we have a lot of storyboards, a lot of discussions, and scouting in virtual reality. We use cinematic tools in VR much the same way we did for The Lion King and The Jungle Book. A lot of times the actors you are seeing on the screen aren't actually there on set."