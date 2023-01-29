The Mandalorian Season 3: This Is The Way to A New Series Teaser With the Lucasfilm and Disney+ series returning on March 1st, here's a look at the newest teaser for The Mandalorian Season 3.

There's no better sign that we're inching closer to the Season 3 return of Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni's Pedro Pascal-starring The Mandalorian than when the teaser, key art, and other previews start hitting social media. As was the case earlier today, with the release of a new teaser for the "Star Wars" spinoff series. And though it mostly runs on clips from the official trailer (also waiting for you below), the quick cuts in the clip you're about to see do a nice job of establishing a sense of urgency & epicness.

With Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Rachel Morrison (Black Panther DP), Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) on tap to direct this season, here's a look at the newest teaser for Lucasfilm & Disney+'s The Mandalorian Season 3 (hitting streaming screens on March 1st):

"If he is stepping into a leadership position, he's reluctant to do so," Pascal explained to Total Film as the series readies for its next chapter. "I don't think that there's anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they're capable of and who they are. That part has been really, really fun." Pascal continued, "Also, from my point of view, there's so many searchable ways to find the tonality of that. I just tried to achieve the subtleties of that kind of character development." As for Bo-Katan, Sackoff sees it as a moment for her character to pause and process. "Anytime you have a goal, and you don't succeed, I think you reevaluate," the actress explained. Here's a look back at the official trailer that was released earlier this month:

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin (Pascal) has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.