On this week's round of FOX's The Masked Singer, "The Battle of The Sixes: The Final 6" finds our final six celebrity singers taking the stage as the competition keeps getting hotter. So it's only appropriate that MasterChef's Gordon Ramsay is leaving the kitchen to join host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke for the heat of competition. This week looks to be particularly nerve-crushing as Ramsey gives Cannon some pointers as if he was back on his own show, and viewers are warned about a "fan-favorite" going home in the following preview (followed by preview images for this week's competition).

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, guest panelist Gordon Ramsay, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger on The Masked Singer, courtesy of FOX.
The Masked Singer season 3, episode 13: "The Battle of The Sixes: The Final 6": The final six celebrity singers take the stage as the competition heats up. Gordon Ramsay (MasterChef) joins host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke as they dive into the clues and make their guesses for the celebrity singers performing under their masks.

The Kitty on The Masked Singer, courtesy of FOX.
The Rhino on The Masked Singer, courtesy of FOX.
The Frog on The Masked Singer, courtesy of FOX.
The Turtle on The Masked Singer, courtesy of FOX.
The Astronaut on The Masked Singer, courtesy of FOX.
Night Angel on The Masked Singer, courtesy of FOX.
FOX's The Masked Singer brought a new format for our 18 celebrity questions marks to run through, beginning with splitting them into three groups of six: Group A, Group B, and Group C. Group A kicked off the first three episodes as they are whittled down to three singers, taking off masks as they go. Then Group B took the stage as they went from six to three, and then the same with Group C. The final nine masked contestants from all three groups have now come together as they continue their battle to claim the Golden Mask Trophy. The third season included an impressive line-up of singers, having earned a combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos, and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.

