The Masked Singer S05: We're Betting Newest Mask Isn't Natalie Portman

With FOX's The Masked Singer set to return for a fifth season starting next week, viewers already know that there's one big change in store already with the new wildcard rounds. Each round features new masked celebrities (costumes not yet revealed) who will have the opportunity to take the stage to unseat another contestant and take their spot on the road to The Golden Mask Trophy. We've also had the opportunity to meet Chameleon, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, and Russian Doll masks- and now we can add another name to the list of this season's competitors. With host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke back for a season-long round of guessing and speculating (and Niecy Nash stepping in for the season-opener), here's a look at your newest masked singer, Black Swan.

And here's a look at the preview video introducing viewers to the newest masked celebrity- with FOX's fifth season of The Masked Singer set to kick off on Wednesday, March 10:

Now here the official key art images for our three previously-announced masks:

"I'm so happy to announce a new season of 'The Masked Singer'," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement at the time the series was officially renewed. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." Other celebrities who've performed on the popular competition series include Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, and more.

Including the wildcard competitors, Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six Gold Medals, and two World Records. Here's a look at the early preview released by FOX last month:

FOX's The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Cannon, Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Rosie Seitchik serve as executive producers, with Breen serving as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. The singing competition series returns in March 2021.