The Masked Singer S05E02: Shamrockin, Shocking Reveal; Masks Updated

Posted on | by Ray Flook | Comments

With only hours to go until the next round of the wildcard-infused fifth season of FOX's The Masked Singer hits your screens, the fine folks behind the masked singing competition series are offering two new previews of what viewers can expect. With Claws star Niecy Nash stepping in for host Nick Cannon again this week and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke sharpening up their guessing-games, Group B's Chameleon, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, Black Swan, and Piglet (with Cluedle-Doo mask waiting in the wings) take the stage of their respective quests for the crown.

the masked singer
Image: Screencap

Here's a look at two new teasers for tonight's round of FOX's The Masked Singer– one that promises "shamrockin'" performances and the promise of a "shocking' reveal:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BULxKtAq_Xk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fF8Dw6tlClo

A Look The Masked Singer Season 5 Masks

Here's an updated look at the official key art images for our previously-announced masks, along with accompanying clues:

The Masked Singer S05E02: Shamrockin, Shocking Reveal; Masks Updated
CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLP.
the masked singer
CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLP.
the masked singer
CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLP.
Auto Draft
CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhDH6u2dtMc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKLdeEhGaqk
the masked singer
CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
The Masked Singer S05E02: Shamrockin, Shocking Reveal; Masks Updated
Porcupine. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LthUI7ZDans
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9XV5NEhROs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HN-0RhuZnw
The Masked Singer S05E02: Shamrockin, Shocking Reveal; Masks Updated
Seashell. CR: Michael Becker/FOX. © FOX Media LLC.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DwKXGYsaq9E
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_6hiZKn8X4
The Masked Singer S05E02: Shamrockin, Shocking Reveal; Masks Updated
CR: Michael Becker/FOX. © FOX Media LLC.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyIvWcUhV5g
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xbQwm85sY2g
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5VgAC3JSOs
The Masked Singer S05E02: Shamrockin, Shocking Reveal; Masks Updated
CR: Michael Becker/FOX. © FOX Media LLC.

This season, there will also be a masked celebrity known as Cluedle-Doo who will make regular appearances to interrupt the show and offer more clues for the viewers and panel (with their identity revealed by the end of the season)- here's a look:

The Masked Singer S05E02: Shamrockin, Shocking Reveal; Masks Updated
CR: Michael Becker/ FOX. © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC.

Now here's a look at Group B as they head into this week's round, "Group B Premiere – Shamrock and Roll" on Wednesday, March 17:

The Masked Singer S05E02: Shamrockin, Shocking Reveal; Masks Updated
CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
masked singer
CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
masked singer
CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
masked singer
CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
masked singer
CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

"I'm so happy to announce a new season of 'The Masked Singer'," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement at the time the series was officially renewed. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." Other celebrities who've performed on the popular competition series include Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, and more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9p3TeUq4I4

Including the wildcard competitors, Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six Gold Medals, and two World Records. Here's a look at the early preview released by FOX last month:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=124l085Xo94

FOX's The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Cannon, Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Rosie Seitchik serve as executive producers, with Breen serving as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. The singing competition series returns in March 2021.

About Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.

twitter   instagram   envelope  