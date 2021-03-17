With only hours to go until the next round of the wildcard-infused fifth season of FOX's The Masked Singer hits your screens, the fine folks behind the masked singing competition series are offering two new previews of what viewers can expect. With Claws star Niecy Nash stepping in for host Nick Cannon again this week and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke sharpening up their guessing-games, Group B's Chameleon, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, Black Swan, and Piglet (with Cluedle-Doo mask waiting in the wings) take the stage of their respective quests for the crown.

Here's a look at two new teasers for tonight's round of FOX's The Masked Singer– one that promises "shamrockin'" performances and the promise of a "shocking' reveal:

A Look The Masked Singer Season 5 Masks

Here's an updated look at the official key art images for our previously-announced masks, along with accompanying clues:

This season, there will also be a masked celebrity known as Cluedle-Doo who will make regular appearances to interrupt the show and offer more clues for the viewers and panel (with their identity revealed by the end of the season)- here's a look:

Meet Cluedle-Doo — the bird with all the knowledge. 🔍 Don't miss the season 5 premiere of #TheMaskedSinger March 10 on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/ARuXmpIfwo — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 2, 2021

Now here's a look at Group B as they head into this week's round, "Group B Premiere – Shamrock and Roll" on Wednesday, March 17:

"I'm so happy to announce a new season of 'The Masked Singer'," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement at the time the series was officially renewed. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." Other celebrities who've performed on the popular competition series include Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, and more.

Including the wildcard competitors, Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six Gold Medals, and two World Records. Here's a look at the early preview released by FOX last month:

FOX's The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Cannon, Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Rosie Seitchik serve as executive producers, with Breen serving as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. The singing competition series returns in March 2021.