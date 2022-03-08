The Masked Singer S07 Preview: Jenny McCarthy Vibes Cobra Kai & More

In 24-hours, The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly take the stage to join host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger & Robin Thicke for the seventh season premiere of FOX's The Masked Singer. Previously, we learned that Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet (on March 16), Call Me Kat star Leslie Jordan, and Nailed It! host Nicole Byer (Grand Crew) would be stopping by as guest panelists (a first for both Jordan and Byer). This time around, the network's sharing an extended look at what's in store this season as well as one of our panelists making an early prediction about who might be behind one mask already.

In the first clip, The Masked Singer takes viewers behind the scenes of the seventh season for more intel on what they can expect. Following that, McCarthy is fairly certain that Cyclops is actually someone from the cast of Netflix's "Karate Kid" sequel series Cobra Kai (though Cannon doesn't look convinced):

The Masked Singer Season 7 Clues: The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly

Now here's our updated look at what you need to know about Team Good (Armadillo, McTerrier, The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly), Team Bad (Cyclops, Hydra, Jack-in-the-Box, Queen Cobra & Ram), and Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, Miss Teddy & Lemur), which we will be updating throughout the season:

Team Good (Armadillo, McTerrier, The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly)

Team Bad (Cyclops, Hydra, Jack-in-the-Box, Queen Cobra & Ram)

Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, Miss Teddy & Lemur)

Viewers will be given the opportunity to get to know the masks a lot better as they're revealed leading up to the March 9th premiere. As is standard for the show over the course of previous seasons, viewers should expect the unexpected when it comes to guest panelists as well as twists to what viewers have come to expect (like the "wild cards"). Make sure to keep a watch on the show's social media and Bleeding Cool for updates as the premiere date gets closer- now here's a look back at one of the season teasers from earlier: