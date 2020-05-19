The Masked Singer Season 3 Preview: It's All Down to Our Final Three

With Rhino having to revert back to his alter-ego as country music star Tim McGraw and take that long, one-way walk off stage, the third season of FOX's singing competition series The Masked Singer has reached its end. Of course, when you're talking the Grand Finale then you're talking about something so big that it needs two nights. Tuesday night looks back on Turtle, Night Angel, and Frog's "Road to the Finals", while Wednesday night gives our final three one last chance to make their case. That's when host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke join viewers in crowning a new champ in "Couldn't Mask For Anything More: The Grand Finale!", and now we have preview images and a new promo to mark the special occasion:

The Masked Singer Season 3 "The Masked Singer: Road to the Finals" / "Couldn't Mask For Anything More: The Grand Finale!": The three finalists compete for the golden mask trophy and, one-by-one, their identities will be revealed, including the winner. Host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke dive into the clues and make their guesses for the celebrity singers performing under their masks.

FOX's The Masked Singer brought a new format for our 18 celebrity questions marks to run through, beginning with splitting them into three groups of six: Group A, Group B, and Group C. Group A kicked off the first three episodes as they are whittled down to three singers, taking off masks as they go. Then Group B took the stage as they went from six to three, and then the same with Group C. The final nine masked contestants from all three groups have now come together as they continue their battle to claim the Golden Mask Trophy. The third season included a line-up of singers who earned a combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos, and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.