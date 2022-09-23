The Midnight Club Preview Images Introduce Us to The Club's Members

On October 7th, Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy (Netflix's "Haunting" franchise) and Leah Fong's (Once Upon a Time) series take on Christopher Pike's 1994 novel The Midnight Club (and other Pike stories) is set to hit streaming screens. For those who need a refresher, the story is set at a hospice for terminally ill young adults, where eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories as they make a pact that the next of them to die will send them a sign from the beyond. Following up on the release of the official trailer earlier this week (which we also have waiting for you below), we have nine new preview images offering viewers a better look at the various members of "The Club."

With the 10-episode series set to hit Netflix on October 7th, here's a look at the official trailer for The Midnight Club (and keep your radar tuned for more on the series this Saturday, September 24th, during the streamer's virtual global fan event, Tudum):

"One of the big things we assumed was that the younger viewers could handle scares," Flanagan explained during an interview with Empire, addressing how he's adjusting his approach to a project expected to skew younger when it comes to viewers. And to that end, viewers also shouldn't expect any long, intricate & intense monologues anytime soon. "I wouldn't subject a viewer of 'The Midnight Club' to an eight-minute monologue," he added. But that doesn't mean viewers should be expecting a "kinder & gentler" Flanagan, who wanted to make sure that the series kept with Pike's dark and sometimes brutally real literary world. "He [Pike] wrote some pretty advanced stuff for his younger readers, and it was not at all uncommon for his teenage characters to die, pretty shockingly," Flanagan explained. "His books were full of things I found really exciting and thrilling and dark. So I became a bit of an addict."

Co-adapted by Flanagan & Fong and executive produced by Flanagan, Fong, Julia Bicknell, and Macy (via Intrepid Pictures), the series stars Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, Matt Biedel, Iman Benson, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Crystal Balint, and Patricia Drake– with Heather Langenkamp ("Nightmare on Elm Street" franchise) joining as the enigmatic doctor who runs the hospice. Joining Flanagan behind the camera to helm the series are Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (Black Box), Axelle Carolyn (American Horror Story), Viet Nguyen (Lucifer), Morgan Beggs (The Haunting of Bly Manor), and Michael Fimognari (To All the Boys: Always and Forever). Elan Gale, James Flanagan, and Chinaka Hodge are also on board to write for the series.