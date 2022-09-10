The Morning Show Season 3: "The Sandman" Star Stephen Fry Joins Cast

Another big name is joining Apple TV+'s The Morning Show season three, with The Sandman star Stephen Fry coming aboard in a recurring role alongside some others added recently. Others added to the cast for season three include Tig Notaro, Nicole Beharie, and Jon Hamm.

The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, The Morning Show is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace. Cast from season two included Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Desean K. Terry, Greta Lee, Ruairi O'Connor, Julianna Margulies, and Hasan Minhaj.

In the third season of The Morning Show, Fry, who recently appeared in Netflix's The Sandman, will play "Leonard Cromwell, a ruthless UBA board member working to steer the company through troubled financial waters." The third season is currently in production. Kerry Ehrin, who developed the series and served as showrunner on the first and second seasons, will serve as a consultant on the third season, as well as continue developing new series for Apple TV+ under a previously announced overall deal. Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two found The Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley's (Witherspoon) actions to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really come into play. The complete first and second seasons of The Morning Show are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.