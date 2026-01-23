Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: the muppet show

The Muppet Show: Ready to Play the Music & Light the Lights Again!

Check out Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the gang, along with Sabrina Carpenter and Seth Rogen, in the trailer for Disney+'s The Muppet Show.

Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the beloved Muppets ensemble are back with a brand-new special event, The Muppet Show, set for February 4th that's so special that it's premiering on Disney+ and ABC the same day (Disney+: 12:00 a.m. PST / 3:00 a.m. EST; ABC: 9:00 p.m. EST/PST). Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter – with Seth Rogen along for the ride! Now, we're getting our best look yet at what's to come with the release of an official trailer, along with a new image gallery. In addition, "The Muppet Show Theme (2026)" single will be available on February 4 and is performed by The Muppets and produced by Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Bill Sherman.

With the music superstar teaming with Rogen to reopen the doors of The Muppet Show, it "felt" (get it?) only fitting that Carpenter would have Miss Piggy "arrested" for being too hot on the last night of her "Short N' Sweet" tour in Los Angeles in November. "You guys are so beautiful, it should be a crime," Carpenter said to the audience, pausing her performance of "Dumb & Poetic" to announce who would be getting the pink handcuffs slapped on them. To say the crowd exploded when the cameras cut to Miss Piggy would be an understatement, leading to a great exchange between the two (before a Muppet Police Bear got confused and arrested Miss Piggy for real).

Along with the upcoming anniversary special (rumours say it could be a backdoor pilot for a new series), Miss Piggy has been making headlines lately on her own. Jennifer Lawrence recently announced that she and Emma Stone are co-producing a new film spotlighting the famed Muppet, written by Tony-winning actor, writer, and comedian Cole Escola. Here's a look at Miss Piggy being taken away for being too hot (and maybe a bit too physically abusive to Kermit):

Miss Piggy was spotted in Sabrina Carpenter's concert. 🐷This serves as a tease for "THE MUPPET SHOW" revival special that Carpenter EPs with Seth Rogen. "THE MUPPET SHOW" an original special streaming 2026 on @DisneyPlus.#TheMuppetShow #TheMuppets pic.twitter.com/gZ2AJ93CDV — DTVA News (@DTVANews) November 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Veteran Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel are returning to perform most of the Muppet characters (with a team of additional performers joining them for the special). Stemming from 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio, and Point Grey, Disney+'s The Muppet Show will be executive-produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee via Point Grey Pictures, alongside David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter, and Michael Steinbach via Muppets Studio. Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson will also serve as executive producers. Albertina Rizzo will serve as writer and executive producer, with Alex Timbers directing and serving as an executive producer, and Carpenter also executive-producing.

