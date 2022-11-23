The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh's Tigger Becomes A Gamer

The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh aired from January 1988 until October 1991. Based on British author A. A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh, the series introduced this world of imagination of lovable stuffed animals living in the Hundred Acre Woods to a new generation. It just so happens that this was my generator's Pooh as well. Of course, the characters were beloved beyond Pooh, with Tigger being a breakout character. Tigger would even eventually get his own film, 2000's The Tigger Movie, which broke the character out into his own solo adventure. Let's take a look back at The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh with a Tigger production cel now on auction today at Heritage.

"Runaway train!" Tigger holds the model train console in this original hand-painted 2-cel production scene from Season 4 Episode 4 of this popular Disney television series. In this episode, Pooh and friends are in Christopher Robin's room with his train set, which Christopher asked his 100 Acre Wood friends not to touch while he's away; naturally, the temptation is too much for the irrepressible Tigger! The approximate image size of Tigger and the control console is 8" x 6.25". The cel includes a silver Disney Television seal in the lower right. The background is a print, added by the studio for presentation purposes. A Walt Disney Certificate of Authenticity is included. Cel condition is Very Good with minor handling wear.

Fans of Winnie the Pooh and his buddy Tigger can now visit Heritage Auctions to place their bids for this nostalgic production cel.

