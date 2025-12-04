Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Night Agent

The Night Agent Returns Feb. 19th: Season 3 Teaser, Images Released

Netflix and showrunner Shawn Ryan's Gabriel Basso-starring The Night Agent Season 3 debuts on February 19th. Here's a look at what's to come!

When Netflix and series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Shawn Ryan's (The Shield, S.W.A.T.) Gabriel Basso-starring The Night Agent returns for its third season on February 19th, the hit series won't be getting off to a slow start. Basso's Peter Sutherland finds himself called in to track down a young Treasury Agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel – after killing his boss. That triggers a series of events where Peter investigates a dark money network while avoiding both its paid assassins and a relentless journalist searching for the truth. Together, they uncover buried secrets and old grudges that threaten to bring the government to its knees — and get them both killed along the way.

Joining Basso for the third season of The Night Agent are Louis Herthum, Stephen Moyer, Callum Vinson, David Lyons, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Jennifer Morrison, Albert Jones, Ward Horton, and Genesis Rodriguez. Now, here's a look at the teaser that was released on Thursday:

New season of The Night Agent loading…. Peter Sutherland is back on February 19 pic.twitter.com/MA2cZ6myIe — Netflix (@netflix) December 4, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Stemming from Sony Pictures Television and created by Showrunner and Executive Producer Shawn Ryan with MiddKid Productions, Netflix's The Night Agent stars Gabriel Basso, Louis Herthum, Stephen Moyer, Callum Vinson, David Lyons, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Jennifer Morrison, Albert Jones, Ward Horton, and Genesis Rodriguez. The lineup of Season 3 directors includes Guy Ferland (301-302), Adam Arkin (303-304), Paris Barclay (305-306), Hiromi Kamata (307-308), and Billy Gierhart (309-310). Writers for the third season include Munis Rashid (301,310), Anayat Fakhraie (302, 308), Seth Fisher (303, 310), Eileen Myers (304), Corey Deshon (305), Imogen Browder (306), Andres Smith (307), Corey Deshon (308), and Aiyana White (309).

Executive producers include Marney Hochman with MiddKid Productions, Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn with Exhibit A; James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, and Nicole Tossou with Project X; David Beaubaire with Sunset Lane Media, Munis Rashid, Paul Bernard, Guy Ferland, and Seth Fisher.

