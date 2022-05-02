The Offer Star Matthew Goode: Evans More Fun to Play Than Ozymandias

Matthew Goode transcends any impression and actually becomes the perpetually tanned, bourbon voiced, Hollywood legend Robert Evans in The Offer, currently streaming on Paramount +. The event series chronicles the never before revealed behind-the-scenes story of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy's battles against the Paramount studio, and the mob, to get one of the most beloved films of all time, The Godfather, onto the silver screen. The 10-episode run time affords times to focus on Evans' involvement, and lifestyle, serving as a mini-biography of sorts for the Tinseltown mogul. What sets this story apart are the players involved, and what sets this series apart are the portrayals of Hollywood's biggest names.

Respected for roles such as Henry Talbot (Downton Abbey), Matthew Clairmont (A Discovery of Witches), and Finn Polmar (The Good Wife) Goode is absolutely stealing this program from everybody else with his accomplished portrait of the flamboyant Evans. The actor shared with Bleeding Cool that in addition to mining quite a bit of Evans on Youtube, as well as the notorious documentary The Kid Stays in the Picture, "There was one particular interview that he gave in the 1970s that I must have watched about 600 times just to try and pick up on the timbre. He had a very strange, evocative cadence to him. So it was a lot of homework, then and then they put the specs on and gave me a spray tan, and then off I went."

When asked if there's any comparison or any similarities between another megalomaniac that he played, Adrian Veidt/ Ozymandias in Watchmen, Goode responded " No, no. I mean, I think actually in many ways, Bob was just so much more fun to play. I felt like I was very unrestricted playing Bob, whereas felt much more restricted playing Adrian because it was, you know, it was Watchmen." The actor disclosed that many people came up to him over the seven months of shooting The Offer to share anecdotes about the extravagant film producer, and they all said the same thing. "He treated me like he treated his gardener. He was a good man. And actually, a lot of the trouble that he got into later on in life was not because, I mean he had some demons, but it was oftentimes because he was very generous rather than being a bad person. So I fell in love with him completely, and I'm very honored to have been given the opportunity."

Check out Goode, along with costars Burn Gorman as Charlie Bluhdorn and Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus in the clip below:

The Offer sports an all-star cast that also includes Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo, and Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus.