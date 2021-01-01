The Office Shares Unaired Series Finale Cold Open, Making of Pilot

If you're a fan of The Office and a subscriber to Peacock, then New Year's Day was the day you were waiting for. Because that's when the long-running, modern classic sitcom became an exclusive of the NBCU streaming service (more on that below). To honor the occasion, Peacock has enlisted members of the cast to hit social media to promote the show's new home- but we're actually bigger fans of the exclusive content and never-before-seen stuff that's been hitting the 'intertubes." To kick off the new year proper, the streaming service is offering fans a look behind the scenes of how it all started- but first? A look back at a deleted scenes from the Greg Daniels-developed series' final run.

First up, we have a look at a deleted cold open for the series finale that finds Dwight (Rainn Wilson) once again in Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam's (Jenna Fischer) prank sights- but this time? Dwight might just get the upper-hand in a very unexpected way. Following that, we take a look back at Wilson, Krasinski, Fischer, Steve Carell, and B.J. Novak discussing the series' pilot and what they hoped for the series while filming:

Starting today, Peacock subscribers will find the series as part of their package- but that's where the differences come in. If you have a free, ad-supported subscription then you'll be getting the first two seasons only. If you want the remaining seasons, then you need to get your hands on a subscription to Peacock Premium at a cost of $4.99/month with ads and $9.99/month with no ads. Here's a look at the "memo" from "David Wallace" giving the entire Dunder Mifflin team the heads-up on the changes that kicked in with 2021:

Along with the series' original nine seasons, Peacock Premium is also offering viewers "'The Office': Superfan Episodes," which feature a number of episodes with new and/or never-before-seen content included that was culled from previously-unused and "rescued" footage (check out the clip below). In addition, Spanish audio and Spanish closed captions will be available for all 201 original episodes and "superfan" episodes beginning in February. But that's not even close to being all. Subscribers will also have access to curated themed episode collections, like the best of the Scranton holiday parties and cameo appearances from fan-favorites. In addition, fans can look forward to behind-the-scenes looks at the series overall as well as individual episodes- including bloopers, featurettes, interviews, and more.

For those of you looking for a little "namaste" but don't want to sacrifice your love for the series in the process, the streaming service has you covered, too. The 24/7 channel "The Office Zen" offered a selection of ambient noises devoted to the sights and sounds of the series that will help make your work-at-home set-up feel a bit more Dunder Mifflin. Of course, viewers will also have access to a range of clip playlists that chronicle Jim Halpert and Dwight K. Schrute's prank war history; best office romances (featuring Jim and Pam Beesly); and words of wisdom from the folks from The Office (including former regional manager Michael Scott).