The Orville Season 3: Closest Thing to a "Star Trek" Crossover & More

We would've been remiss (one of those expressions we use though we're quite certain we don't fully understand it or use it properly)- you know, let's start over. What self-respecting television coverage site would we be if we let a month go by without checking in on how things are looking with production on the third season of Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's The Orville. Once again, we have editor & co-producer Tom Costantino and series star Jessica Szohr (Talla) to thank for some fun intel.

Kicking things off, we have two posts from Costantino- with the first being probably the closest the show will ever come to crossing over with the "Star Trek" universe (though with how things are looking over at the second season of Star Trek: Picard…). Unfortunately, we can't even claim that what you're about to see was on set- instead, at Costantino's mother's garage. That said, we're not sure if we find it funny or disturbing- or both. It's kinda like a ventriloquist's puppet but then "Picard's" head doesn't appear to have a moving mouth. Then there's the matter of the cross that's a little too close to "Picard," creating a twisted bit of crucifixion symbolism:

Earlier, Costantino shared what could best be described as a "behind-the-scene, behind-the-scenes" shot (we think that's right…?) of Szohr and Peter Macon (Bortus) in action:

And speaking of Szohr… here's a sneak preview of "the face of an alien" awaiting viewers in the third season:

In December 2020, viewers learned that filming had resumed on the series, with the news made official via Twitter and Instagram with the image of a clapperboard (which also happens to list MacFarlane as directing). Here's a look at the Instagram post that brought a cautious smile to The Orville fans' faces:

With the series having been hit by COVID-related delays much like dozens of other productions, things had been quiet for some time. Then during an Instagram chat in September with Szohr, MacFarlane offered viewers an update. "All I can say is we are working on it. We're working on it very hard, we got hit by this just like everyone else but we're working on it," MacFarlane explained at that time. "We will be back soon, folks. There has been a lot of speculation online: Will the show come back? The show is still a huge priority for me and for the cast and everyone else. We do have a season to finish, and we are going to finish it." For MacFarlane, it all comes down to safety first and foremost. "For a show with a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists… it's a big job, and you want to make sure you do it in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure," he explained. "Once we have those protocols figured out, we will start up again and you will get more Orville."

