The Paper: Peacock Now Binge-Dropping "The Office" Spinoff's 10 Eps

Peacock will now drop all 10 episodes of showrunners Greg Daniels and Michael Koman's Domhnall Gleeson-starring The Paper on September 4th.

Stop the presses! Remember how Peacock told us that series co-creators and co-showrunners Greg Daniels (The Office) and Michael Koman's Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina, About Time)-starring comedy The Paper was set for a four-episode premiere on September 4th? You can scratch that because the streaming service has changed its mind and will now release all 10 episodes on that date. The upcoming spinoff sees the doc crew from NBC's Emmy Award-winning series The Office aiming its cameras at a new subject: a historic but down-on-its-luck Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.

The upcoming sitcom stars Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), Chelsea Frei (Poker Face, The Cleaning Lady), Melvin Gregg (American Vandal, Snowfall), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Black Ops, A League Of Their Own), Alex Edelman (Just For Us, Unfrosted), Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever, Santa Clarita Diet), Tim Key (The Witchfinder, This Time with Alan Partridge), and Oscar Nuñez (The Office, The Proposal). Eric Rahill, Tracy Letts, Molly Ephraim, Mo Welch, Allan Havey, Duane Shepard Sr., Nate Jackson, and Nancy Lenehan are guest stars. Here's a look at back at the image gallery released with the official trailer:

Stemming from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Peacock's The Paper is executive-produced by co-creators, co-showrunners, and co-writers Daniels and Koman. In addition, the comedy is executive-produced by Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille). The first season's directors include Daniels (101), Ken Kwapis (102), Yana Gorskaya (103), Paul Lieberstein (104), Tazbah Chavez (105), Jason Woliner (106), Jennifer Celotta (107), Matt Sohn (108), Dave Rogers (109), and Jeff Blitz (110).

