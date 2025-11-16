Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: The Penguin

The Penguin: Cristin Milioti Has "Zero Chill" About Season 2 Return

Cristin Milioti (In Your Dreams) is itching to return for a second season of HBO's The Penguin and reprise her role as Sofia Falcone.

Cristin Milioti has all the reasons in the world why she would nudge The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc and The Batman franchise director Matt Reeves about moving things along, since the HBO series' second season hinges on the progress of the Warner Bros sequel starring Robert Pattinson. As the first and only spinoff from the 2022 film, The Penguin focused on the title character played by Colin Farrell, who was primarily the muscle and driver of the Falcone family before Edward Nashton (Paul Dano) aka The Riddler took out his boss, Carmine (John Turturro) during the events of the film, leaving a power vacuum in the crime family. Milioti emerged in the LeFranc series playing Sofia Falcone, who was released from Arkham, Gotham's state correctional facility, after we discover she was framed by her father, Carmine, now played by Mark Strong, for a series of murders he committed, and the family corroborates his account. At the premiere of her Netflix animated film In Your Dreams, Milioti, who won an Emmy for playing Sofia, spoke to Variety about her eagerness to return to the role.

Cristin Milioti Eager to Return as Sofia Falcone in The Penguin Season 2

"I feel like I have zero chill about it because every time I'm asked [about a Season 2], I'm like, 'Sign me up!'" Milioti said. "I love [series creator] Lauren [LeFranc] so much. I love our whole cast. It's such an incredible group." Upon Sofia's release from Arkham, she investigates her brother's murder while discovering she's very much still the black sheep of the family. Making her power play for survival, she murders all but one at the family home with a gas leak, and she enters a partnership with Oz (Farrell) to distribute Bliss, a drug she discovered how to make while in prison. Upon discovering the truth that Oz was behind her brother's murder, not only does she renounce her family name, reclaim her mother's name under Gigante, but she also brokers a deal with her father's primary rival, Salvatore Maroni (Clancy Brown).

With the help of some Falcone holdovers, recruits, and his best friend/protégé, Victor "Vic" Aguillar (Rhenzy Feliz), Oz overcomes Sofia and Sal's forces, with the latter succumbing to a heart attack. As one of her final acts in power, Sofia gets his mother, Francis (Deirdre O'Connell), to confess the truth about him killing his brothers during their childhood before she disowns him, and subsequently suffers a stroke. As Sofia gets sent back to Arkham, Oz ties up one final loose end by killing Vic before taking his ascension at the top of Gotham's underworld. At Arkham, we see Sofia get a letter from her half-sister, Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz). Reeves said Milioti's not involved with the upcoming The Batman: Part II, but Kravitz will return with filming scheduled to start around April/May 2026, and nothing will progress on The Penguin season two until production wraps with Farrell also returning and tied up. For more on In Your Dreams, you can check out the interview. The film, which also features the voices of Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Elias Janssen, Craig Robinson, and Simu Liu, is available on Netflix.

