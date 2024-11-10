Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: the batman, The Penguin

The Penguin: Matt Reeves Posts Message Ahead of Tonight's Finale

Check out what The Penguin EP Matt Reeves had to share on social media ahead of HBO's "The Batman" spinoff series' finale tonight.

Though it still remains to be seen if we should tag it with "series" or "season," tonight's closing chapter of DC Studios, Showrunner Lauren LeFranc, and EPs Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark's Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti-starring The Penguin definitely looks to be a finale of some kind between Oz (Farrell) versus Sofia (Milioti). Shortly before "A Great or Little Thing" hits HBO screens, Reeves shared a message with viewers as well as "The Batman" spinoff's cast and creative team, thanking them for making the series a success and letting everyone know that they're looking forward to bringing everyone "the next chapter of our epic crime saga in 'THE BATMAN PART II.'"

And here's a look at Reeves' post from earlier this evening, sharing a message with viewers ahead of the finale:

The Penguin Finale: "A Great or Little Thing" Preview

The Penguin Episode 8: "A Great or Little Thing" – Truths are revealed as the power struggle between Oz (Colin Farrell) and Sofia (Cristin Milioti) comes to a head. Directed by Craig Zobel and written by Lauren LeFranc, here's a look at the image gallery that was released, along with the trailer for the finale:

The HBO Original series stars Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka "The Penguin"), along with Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O'Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush) and Mark Strong (Carmine Falcone).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell & Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner; Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the streaming series is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!