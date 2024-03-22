Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: max, Penguin, preview, teaser, the batman

The Penguin: Max Releases New Teaser for "The Batman" Spinoff Series

With "The Batman" spinoff series set for fall, Warner Bros. Discovery released a new teaser for Max's Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin.

Colin Farrell stars as Oz Cobb in the eight-episode spinoff from "The Batman".

Casey Bloys discusses storytelling diversity as a strength over MCU sameness.

Series executive produced by Matt Reeves, Farrell, and others, and based on DC characters.

The word went out earlier this week that Warner Bros. Discovery was going to screen a new teaser for Max's Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin during this year's Series Mania. Now, we're getting a chance to check out the newest look at the eight-episode streaming series spinoff from filmmaker Matt Reeves' "The Batman" universe. Set to hit screens this fall, The Penguin stars Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka "The Penguin"), joined by Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O'Connell, Clancy Brown, and Michael Zegen.

The Penguin: Casey Bloys on DCU's Advantage Over MCU

If you ask HBO and Max head Casey Bloys, it's not that viewers are having "superhero fatigue" as much as they're getting tired of the same old, same old. "I don't know that it's necessarily tentpole fatigue as much as it is a sameness of storytelling," Bloys shared during a media event back in November 2023 showcasing what's to come in 2024 (and a little of 2025). "I think the key, even within DC, is trying to tell different stories in different styles, to not try to do the same show over and over and over again. I would say 'Peacemaker' is a very different show tonally than 'The Penguin.' So, there's not a uniformity to the storytelling, and I think that helps," Bloys explained.

As for the issues that Marvel Studios is facing (having been the spotlight of a scathing Variety profile report earlier this week), Bloys sees it as being a problem of there being too much and too much of the same. "Unfortunately, Marvel, as good as their shows are, there's probably been a lot of them. That's one of the advantages we have at Warner Bros. is it's not just one set of stories. There's a lot of stories you can go to," Bloys shared.

Max's The Penguin is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell & Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the streaming series is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

