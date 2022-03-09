The Penguin: The Batman Spinoff Gets HBO Max Straight-to-Series Order

A day after The Batman director Matt Reeves confirmed that the Gotham spinoff was on hold and that plans were shifting to an Arkham-focused series instead, the one spinoff that's been getting the most traction is also the one that received a series order from HBO Max this afternoon. The streaming service has given a straight-to-limited-series order for The Penguin, with Colin Farrell reprising his role as underworld crime lord Oswald Cobblepot. Reeves and Farrell are set to executive produce alongside Dylan Clark and Lauren LeFranc (who writes and serves as showrunner). Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan also serve as executive producers, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/™ & © DC Comics. COLIN FARRELL as Oswald Cobblepot/the Penguin in Warner Bros. Pictures action-adventure "THE BATMAN," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

"The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot," said Farrell in a statement. "I couldn't be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem." Reeves added, "Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in The Batman, and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill. Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz's story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham." LeFranc also added, "I have long been a fan of the world of 'The Batman,' and Matt's film is such a powerful and bold entry into the canon. I am excited and humbled to continue telling stories in the grimy world of Gotham City – and what better excuse to channel my inner villain than to tell the story of Oswald Cobblepot? I am thrilled to work with Colin, Matt, Dylan, 6th & Idaho, Warners, and HBO Max as we work to bring this story to the screen."

