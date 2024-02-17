Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: max, Penguin, preview, the batman, The Penguin

The Penguin: "The Batman" Spinoff Series Reportedly Wraps Filming

Based on a social media post from a production designer for The Batman spinoff series, Max's The Penguin has finished shooting.

The last time we checked in on how things were going with Max's Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin, the spinoff series that sees Farrell reprising his role from Matt Reeves' The Batman was being showcased in the streamer's "The One To Watch In 2024" trailer. Of course, it would be tough for the series to make its 2024 due date without wrapping shooting – and that's apparently what happened this weekend. Emmy Award-winning production designer Kalina Ivanov took to Instagram to not just post a picture of an adorable pup wearing a Catwoman mask but also signal that it was the final day of filming.

"How fitting that Catwoman should show up at the office on the last day of shooting THE PENGUIN!" Ivanov wrote as the caption to their post – which you can check out below:

The Penguin: Casey Bloys on DCU's Advantage Over MCU

If you ask HBO and Max head Casey Bloys, it's not that viewers are having "superhero fatigue" as much as they're getting tired of the same old, same old. "I don't know that it's necessarily tentpole fatigue as much as it is a sameness of storytelling," Bloys shared during a media event back in November 2023 showcasing what's to come in 2024 (and a little of 2025). "I think the key, even within DC, is trying to tell different stories in different styles, to not try to do the same show over and over and over again. I would say 'Peacemaker' is a very different show tonally than 'The Penguin.' So, there's not a uniformity to the storytelling, and I think that helps," Bloys explained.

As for the issues that Marvel Studios is facing (having been the spotlight of a scathing Variety profile report earlier this week), Bloys sees it as being a problem of there being too much and too much of the same. "Unfortunately, Marvel, as good as their shows are, there's probably been a lot of them. That's one of the advantages we have at Warner Bros. is it's not just one set of stories. There's a lot of stories you can go to," Bloys shared.

Max's The Penguin is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell & Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the streaming series is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

