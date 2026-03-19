Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt Deals with ICE Presence: Season 2 Ep. 11: "5:00 P.M." Preview

The Pitt deals with an ICE presence in this week's episode of HBO Max's Noah Wyle-starring series. Here's our preview for S02E11: "5:00 P.M."

Article Summary The Pitt Season 2 Episode 11 confronts ICE tactics amid national controversy and protest fallout

Episode preview teases high-tension ER scenes with ICE agents bringing politics into patient care

Showrunner John Wells promises a balanced, risk-aware portrayal of the heated immigration debate

Noah Wyle hints at future storylines tackling real-world healthcare issues like looming Medicare cuts

It's not that every episode of EP John Wells and series creator & showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring The Pitt isn't headline-worthy. But we have a feeling that this week's episode, based on the preview released for S02E11: "5:00 P.M." and what the creative team shared heading into the episode, will have a lot of folks talking. This week, the hit HBO Max series tackles the controversy surrounding Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security and the tactics that its Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have taken. The killings of individuals Keith Porter Jr., Renee Good, Alex Pretti, Linda Davis, and others, as well as reported acts of violence committed by ICE agents, have resulted in state and national-level protests that have gone global. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, promo trailer, and more:

The Pitt Season 2 Episode 11: "5:00 P.M." Preview

The Pitt Season 2 Episode 11: "5:00 P.M." – While King struggles to cope with her sister's newfound independence, McKay brings Ogilvie along to help treat a patient in the field. Later, both patients and staff are put on edge by an unexpected presence in the ER. Written by Valerie Chu and directed by Uta Briesewitz.

Kicking in at the 00:27 mark, two ICE agents are shown with a woman in handcuffs, with one of the agents claiming the woman "took a nasty fall" and may have hurt her shoulder. As she's being treated, the woman is asked whether there's anyone she wants them to call on her behalf, only for the ICE agent to cut off the conversation by saying, "No phone calls." The comment gets a look of disbelief from Dr. Robby (Wyle), the injured woman, and (it appears) the other ICE agent. Previously, Wells shared that he spoke with the folks over at HBO to let them know that the ICE controversy would be addressed this season.

"I don't want to be in a situation where it's a surprise," explained Wells. "And their response was, 'Good story. Just make sure it's balanced, and we're not just treating the situation as if it doesn't have other points of view.'" He continued, "When we first pitched it, I thought, 'Uh oh,' you know. I can say that all of us are approaching what's going on in this country right now with a certain trepidation, and also awareness that there are some possible risks to telling certain kinds of stories."

Noah Wyle on Season 3 Addressing Medicare Cuts

Speaking with the press after walking away with SAG-AFTRA's Actor Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series on Sunday, Wyle noted that there's never a "shortage of storylines to pull from in an emergency room" when asked about what issues the third season would be tackling. That said, the series's star and executive producer shared that the impending Medicare crisis is too important a topic for them not to address.

"When you have characters that are as rich and diverse and as multi-dimensional as the ones that we have, it's very easy to just sort of plot them into the future and figure out what they would be struggling with at that point," Wyle shared "But, obviously these cuts in Medicare, the ones that are going to affect Americans and put them off the rolls, hospital closures, there's all sorts of very pressing issues that are facing hospitals and health care workers in America, and we've only scratched the surface."

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the critically acclaimed series offers a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby's (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department. Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Victoria Javadi) also starred in the first season.

Sepideh Moafi has joined the cast for the second season of The Pitt as a series regular, with Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, Jeff Kober, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, and Annabelle Toomey.

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