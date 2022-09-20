The Power of Chucky Compels You to Check Out These New Season 2 Images

It's hard to believe, but we are only about two weeks away from the second season premiere of "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini, USA Network & SYFY's Chucky. And from what we've seen so far, Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) & Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) have found themselves going from really, really bad to really, really worse. Because our trio having to take on a demonic doll out for revenge is bad enough… but you know what makes it even worse? "Our kids are sent to a Catholic reform school. So we follow this budding gay relationship in a Catholic school setting. As you can imagine, there's going to be some conflict going on," Mancini teased. But that won't keep a certain someone from his goal. "Chucky's not done with them," he added. "He has sworn vengeance on those who thwarted him in season 1, and he attempts to get it." Now here's a look at the newest preview images released earlier today:

And here's the previously-released official trailer for Mancini, USA Network & SYFY's Chucky Season 2, premiering on October 5:

Now here's some insight into what the demonic doll has in store this time around. After his diabolical plan to invade children's hospitals in America was foiled in season 1, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), now his sworn enemy. Arthur, Arnarson, Lind & Tilly join Brad Dourif (back as the iconic voice of the demonic doll), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), Christine Elise (Kyle), Barbara Alyn Woods (Mayor Michelle Cross), Fiona Dourif (Nica Pierce), Devon Sawa (Season 1: Lucas and Logan Wheeler), and Lara Jean Chorostecki (Hannibal, Reacher). Meg Tilly, Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano, Tony Nappo, and Sutton Stracke are also set to appear in the upcoming season.

"We're thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky," said Mancini in a statement when the news was first released. "Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY, and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing 'Chucky' to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks and a message: 'This isn't over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022.'" The series focuses on the vintage doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) as it turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.